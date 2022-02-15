ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Warriors: Wiseman takes another step in return, cleared for 5-on-5 scrimmages

By Michael Nowels
East Bay Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Wiseman is inching closer to NBA game action. The Warriors have cleared the second-year center to join his Golden State teammates in 5-on-5 scrimmages. In an interview Tuesday morning on 95.7 The Game, Warriors general manager Bob Myers said Wiseman was expected to begin scrimmaging later Tuesday. “I...

www.eastbaytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

Kerr says Wiseman 'looked good' in first 5-on-5 scrimmage

Things are looking up for James Wiseman and the Warriors. The 7-footer took the next step in his recovery process Tuesday as he participated in a five-on-five scrimmage for the first time since undergoing meniscus surgery last April. Warriors coach Steve Kerr gave a positive update on Wiseman’s status on...
NBA
NBC Sports

Kerr says return of Wiseman will factor into buyout approach

Steve Kerr chalks the Warriors' recent defensive struggles up to a number of things, from Draymond Green's absence to "general malaise." While the NBA All-Star break should do Golden State some good, it's clear that the Warriors need to address the rebounding issue that has plagued them since the calendar turned to 2022. Per NBA.com, from Oct. 19 through Dec. 31, the Warriors ranked second in offensive rebound percentage and third in defensive rebound percentage. Since Jan. 1, the Warriors have ranked 14th in offensive rebound percentage and 17th in defensive.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nemanja Bjelica
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Bob Myers
Person
Kevon Looney
San Francisco Examiner

What can Warriors expect from James Wiseman?

Just before All-Star Weekend, the Warriors received some good news. James Wiseman, who has been on the shelf since last April with a knee injury, has returned to five-on-five scrimmaging. His return to the Warriors’ rotation seems imminent. Here are some of the potential pros and cons to Wiseman’s return:
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Warriors#Golden State#Draymond Green
Lake Oswego Review

Simons, Hart, Nurkic and Trail Blazers beat Giannis-less Bucks

BLAZERS GAME RECAPS: Check back after each game for summaries on Portland Trail Blazers games. MONDAY, FEB. 14 Trail Blazers 122, Bucks 107 — Giannis Antetokounmpo didn't play for Milwaukee (sore ankle), but Portland still beat the NBA champion Bucks on their home floor, leading by as many as 21 points. All five starters — Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart, Anfernee Simons, CJ Elleby — scored in double figures, led by the Blazers' new dynamic duo in the backcourt. Simons scored 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers, and Hart added 27 points with five 3-pointers. Nurkic had 23 points and 16 rebounds. Winslow added 10 rebounds, as both he and Hart continue to play well in starting roles after being acquired in trades. The Blazers (24-34) hit 18 3-pointers. Jrue Holiday had 23 points for Milwaukee (35-23), which shot only .427 (.317 3-pointers, 13 of 41). Khris Middleton had 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists. {loadposition sub-article-01}
NBA
DallasBasketball

Why Did Raptors Back Out of Porzingis Trade with Mavs?

The Dallas Mavericks surprised many by moving Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards at the NBA trade deadline. In return, they received Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans; both considered negative assets on their current contracts. Porzingis has yet to play in a single game during February after suffering a knee...
NBA
theScore

NBA reinstating Evans after 3-year absence

The NBA is reinstating former Rookie of the Year Tyreke Evans after banning him in 2019, the league announced on Monday. Evans was dismissed and disqualified indefinitely in accordance with the NBA's anti-drug program after testing positive for a prohibited substance following his 2018-19 campaign with the Indiana Pacers. He's...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Suns stay dominant while Nets continue losing skid

The NBA saw several trades executed ahead of the deadline last week, as teams around the league make some final tweaks to prepare for the stretch run of the season. Of course, the action was highlighted by the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers coming to terms on a deal centered around James Harden and Ben Simmons. Meanwhile, other teams made some smaller deals to improve around the edges.
NBA
Reuters

NBA roundup: Spurs can't stop Bulls' DeMar DeRozan

2022-02-15 07:36:31 GMT+00:00 - DeMar DeRozan poured in 40 points and continued his historic scoring run as the Chicago Bulls outlasted the visiting San Antonio Spurs 120-109 on Monday to win their fourth straight game. The Bulls trailed by six points entering the fourth quarter but then DeRozan took charge,...
NBA
East Bay Times

Why the Warriors might be pursuing Goran Dragic on buyout market

After Bob Myers and the Warriors opted to stand pat at the NBA trade deadline, it didn’t come as much of a surprise for Golden State to appear as a player in the buyout market, often used by contenders to swipe up languishing veterans at bargain prices. One of...
NBA
DallasBasketball

Dragic, Doncic, & New Mavs: Dallas vs. Miami Heat GAMEDAY

The Dallas Mavericks hit the road for the first time in February, playing a sizzling Miami Heat team that leads the Eastern Conference on Tuesday evening. The Heat have won five straight games and are the No. 1 three-point shooting team in the league at 37.6 percent. Coincidence? Heat guard...
NBA
FOX Sports

Curry and Golden State play Jokic and the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (32-25, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (42-16, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA's top scorers, Stephen Curry and Nikola Jokic, meet when Golden State and Denver square off. Curry is seventh in the NBA averaging 25.8 points per game and Jokic is seventh in the league averaging 25.8 points per game.
NBA
East Bay Times

Kurtenbach: Don’t let the Warriors fool you into doubting them

The Warriors are playing bad basketball right now. But jump off the bandwagon at your own peril. This is a disinterested team on defense, and that’s making small advantages look huge. This is a disjointed team on offense, and that’s making small slumps turn into droughts. The Warriors...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy