LOOK OUT FOR THIS IN THE EVENING AND MORNING—IT COULD BE THE SIGN OF A CARDIAC EVENT TO COME. You may think all heart attacks come with chest pain or discomfort in your left arm, but over the years, research has shown that what Hollywood shows you when it comes to a heart attack may not be close to reality. Studies have found that not only are these symptoms not hallmarks for all patients, but women experience different heart attack symptoms than men. And in many cases, red flags can crop up weeks before the actual cardiac event, if you know what to look for.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 7 HOURS AGO