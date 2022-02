Brock Lesnar is one of the biggest stars in WWE, but he's also one of the biggest crossover stars ever, bouncing back and forth between WWE and UFC and experiencing great success in both. Lesnar is now in the mix for the Universal Championship as we head into Elimination Chamber, and ahead of the big event, Lesnar sat down with Pat McAfee (who is one of the best parts of SmackDown each week) to about the event as well as his relationship with Vince McMahon and how it's changed over the years. He was also asked to compare Vince with UFC's Dana White.

WWE ・ 1 DAY AGO