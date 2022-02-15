ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Biological Mask” Administered With a Nasal Spray Can Protect Against COVID-19

By University of Helsinki
scitechdaily.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA molecule developed by researchers at the University of Helsinki can inactivate the coronavirus spike protein and offers effective short-term protection against the virus. Cell cultures and animal studies show that TriSb92, a new molecule developed by the researchers, protects against coronavirus infection for at least eight hours even in cases...

scitechdaily.com

Comments / 20

s guest
10h ago

yeah right and years down the road when brain cancer or some other issues show up what you gonna do call Morgan and morgan

Reply
2
radioplusinfo.com

1-28-22 fdl cardiologist says he is seeing more patients with heart complications due to covid-19

A Fond du Lac cardiologist says he is seeing more and more patients who have suffered from heart complications due to COVID-19. “I have seen people come in with heart failure, I’ve have seen people with inflammation from getting COVID infection, rhythm abnormalities, some of which unfortunately have been fatal, SSM Health Doctor Tadeo Diaz Balderrama, told WFDL news. “Unfortunately with the variants I’m seeing younger and younger patients presenting with this. Patients who this deep into the pandemic have not gotten vaccinated.” Dr. Balderrama says COVID-19 can also lead to inflammation of the vascular lining and increase the risk of blood clots. “Looking at the studies that are available, a total of 425 studies with over 8,000 patients, if you had COVID you had a higher risk of having a blood clot and a higher risk of dying from that blood clot.” Dr. Balderrama says concern for cardiac complications with the vaccine are far outweighed by the risk from the virus. Nearly two years into the pandemic Dr. Balderrama says while the COVID vaccination may not prevent infection it can significantly reduce your chances of dying or suffering complications.
FOND DU LAC, WI
Knowridge Science Report

COVID-19 less severe in these people, study finds

In a new study from Pusan National University Hospital, researchers found COVID-19 breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated patients tend to be milder than those of partially vaccinated or unvaccinated patients. COVID-19 vaccines are effective and critical tools for bringing the pandemic under control. However, vaccines are not 100% effective at...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
FingerLakes1.com

The COVID-19 symptom that may be permanent

During the first wave of COVID-19, loss of taste and smell was a major symptom. Could this change in sense of smell be permanent?. A new study that is soon to be peer reviewed, found that for a specific group, their sense of smell is yet to return. Omicron lasts...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Immune System#Drugs#Antiviral#Nasal Spray#Omicron
mediaite.com

You Are 200 Times More Likely to Die from Taking Aspirin Than From Covid Vaccine: Report

Getting the Covid-19 vaccine is far safer than taking daily Aspirin, according to a report from Australian professor and public health physician Nathan Grills. Grills, a professor at the University of Melbourne with 20 years of experience working in global health, penned a report stressing that side effects from Covid-19 vaccines such as AstraZeneca have been “greatly exaggerated.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
NBC News

Will a mask protect me even if no one else is wearing one?

States across the U.S. are moving to end some indoor mask mandates as Covid-19 cases from the omicron-fueled surge continue to subside. California, Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon and other states are rethinking mask mandates for public spaces and schools, as many Americans say they are tired of masking indoors. Masking was once considered an essential tool to prevent the spread of Covid to others, but pandemic strategies have shifted as more vaccines and treatments have become available and the country has begun moving toward a “new normal.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Medical Science
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Fortune

COVID ‘super immunity’ might be turning into a reality—here’s how it works

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The contagious Omicron COVID variant has run rampant through the U.S. this winter. And although the infection spike was sudden and intense, experts say the fact that so many vaccinated people have come down with COVID might help build what some scientists are calling “super immunity.”
SCIENCE
bostonnews.net

Chinese scientists warn of new coronavirus strain NeoCov as studies require research to assess risks from variant

Moscow [Russia] January 28 (ANI): Chinese scientists have identified the new NeoCov coronavirus strain in bats in South Africa and the possible risks from the strain require further research and assessment, reported Sputnik. Chinese scientists, most of whom work for Wuhan University, published a preprint of an article earlier this...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Yale Daily News

New nasal vaccine could provide protection against COVID-19 infection, Yale study suggests

Researchers at the Yale School of Medicine published a study suggesting that nasal vaccines can provide robust immunity against COVID-19 and other similar respiratory viruses. Tianyang Mao, a fifth year doctoral immunology student at the medical school, and Benjamin Israelow, an infectious disease fellow at the medical school, are the co-first authors of the study. They work within the laboratory of Akiko Iwasaki, professor of immunobiology and molecular, cellular and developmental biology. The article was published as a pre-print on Jan. 26 and shows that, in subjects vaccinated with the Pfizer mRNA vaccine against COVID-19, the nasal vaccine elicited an immune response in the mucosal membranes of the body, which could potentially prevent the virus from infecting and replicating within a host body.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
deseret.com

4 symptoms that mean you’ll likely get long COVID

There’s new research that hints at four different factors that could increase your chances of getting long COVID-19 symptoms. The news: A new study — published Tuesday in the medical journal Cell — identified four factors that can be found early in coronavirus infections. These factors are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IFLScience

Scientists Infected People With COVID-19 On Purpose. This Is What They Learned

Here’s a question: given everything we’ve heard about the COVID-19 death tolls across the world, would you volunteer to get infected?. For 34 healthy young men and women, the answer was “yes” – and thanks to them, a landmark new study, currently available as a preprint, has now been produced. While it’s yet to be peer-reviewed, it’s already making waves thanks to the startling new insights into the coronavirus pandemic it offers.
SCIENCE
AOL Corp

Ivermectin shows ‘antiviral effect’ against COVID, Japanese company says

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese trading and pharmaceuticals company Kowa Co Ltd on Monday said that anti-parasite drug ivermectin showed an "antiviral effect" against Omicron and other coronavirus variants in joint non-clinical research. The company, which has been working with Tokyo's Kitasato University on testing the drug as a potential treatment...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

