From crepes to kahula pork sandwiches, local restaurants offer a variety of tasty foods. It’s February. The temperature is below freezing and we’ve forgotten what the sky looks like without a blanket of clouds. Whether you experience the winter blues or just miss seeing the sun, we all could use a treat to help us through this season. Although it may not be the perfect solution, comfort food can make your day a little brighter, and there are so many great restaurants to choose from. Read on to get a glimpse into the tastiest that Cedar Falls has to offer.

CEDAR FALLS, IA ・ 9 DAYS AGO