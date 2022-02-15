ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Associated Press expanding climate coverage

By Olafimihan Oshin
The Hill
The Hill
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vssOL_0eFGuoQK00
© Getty Images

The Associated Press has announced it will expand its climate coverage in an effort to "enhance the global understanding of climate change across the world."

In a statement on Tuesday, the newswire said it will hire 20 new journalists based in four different continents to help supplement its current coverage of climate change and the environment.

The journalists will focus on the "profound and varied impacts of climate change on society in areas such as food, agriculture, migration, housing and urban planning, disaster response, the economy, and culture," the statement read.

The AP will also launch a StoryShare network for climate coverage, which will allow news organizations to "share their content with one another and in turn way provide more robust coverage for their audiences," according to the statement.

“This is a substantial investment to ramp up and dramatically expand the outstanding work AP has been doing on climate and environment for years,” Julie Pace, the AP's senior vice president and executive editor, said in a statement.

“This far-reaching initiative will transform how we cover the climate story — helping people understand the implications and impacts of climate change on all aspects of their lives. We will do that both through our journalism and by sharing our capabilities with local newsrooms so they too can tell impactful climate stories for their audiences.”

This is one of the newswire's first big initiatives since Pace began serving as its top newsroom leader.

Pace replaced Sally Buzbee, who left the AP last May to take a leadership position at The Washington Post.

The new initiative is supported by several philanthropic organizations, including the Rockefeller Foundation, Quadrivium and the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation, the AP's statement noted.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Sandy Hook families settle with Remington for $73 million

In a historic settlement, a gun manufacturer has agreed to pay for its role in marketing the weapon used in a mass shooting. Nikki Battiste spoke to the mother of a child killed in the Sandy Hook massacre about the meaning behind the settlement, and why she continues to fight for her son.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Associated Press#Ap#Storyshare#The Washington Post#Flora Hewlett Foundation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS News

January 6 committee subpoenas others tied to false elector scheme

The House committee investigating the January 6 attack on Tuesday issued another half dozen subpoenas to individuals connected to an unsuccessful scheme to have false "alternate electors" cast electoral votes for former President Donald Trump in states won by President Joe Biden. The group, which includes the Trump campaign's Election...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

476K+
Followers
57K+
Post
361M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy