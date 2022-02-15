ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

U.S. Senate Democrats forced to postpone Fed nominee vote after Republican no-show

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

Feb 15 (Reuters) - A key U.S. Senate panel vote on President Joe Biden’s nominees to the Federal Reserve was postponed on Tuesday after Republicans boycotted the proceeding over their objections to Sarah Bloom Raskin, the White House pick as the central bank’s Wall Street regulator.

“I will delay votes on these nominees today. We will update you all when we have rescheduled,” said Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, chair of the Senate Banking Committee. (Reporting by David Morgan and Pete Schroeder; Writing by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. Senate leaders joust over how to tame rising inflation

WASHINGTON, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Raging inflation in the United States took center-stage in the Senate on Tuesday, as Democrats focused on legislative efforts to ease the problem and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell met with Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on the matter. With public opinion polls highlighting Americans'...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah Bloom Raskin
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Democrats#Republicans#U S#Fed#U S Senate#The Federal Reserve#Democratic
kvrr.com

Senate G.O.P. leader opposes U.S. attorney nominee for Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS – Opposition from the Senate’s top Republican to President Joe Biden’s nominee for Minnesota’s U.S. attorney complicates his path to swift confirmation. Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wrote to nominee Andrew Luger this week to express concerns after a man was sentenced to 10 years below the recommended maximum for setting a deadly fire during the violent demonstrations that followed the police killing of George Floyd.
MINNESOTA STATE
HuffingtonPost

Republicans Claim Democrats Will Try To Overturn The Next Election

Republicans have an interesting way of seeking to distance themselves from Donald Trump and his mistaken belief that former Vice President Mike Pence could have single-handedly overturned the results of the 2020 presidential election when he presided over the electoral vote certification in Congress on Jan. 6, 2021. Instead of...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
101 WIXX

Top Senate Republican opposes leniency for U.S. Capitol rioters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Republican U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday that he opposes leniency for those who pleaded guilty to committing crimes during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump. McConnell made his remarks days after Trump...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Reuters

314K+
Followers
283K+
Post
145M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy