U.S. Senate Democrats forced to postpone Fed nominee vote after Republican no-show

Feb 15 (Reuters) - A key U.S. Senate panel vote on President Joe Biden’s nominees to the Federal Reserve was postponed on Tuesday after Republicans boycotted the proceeding over their objections to Sarah Bloom Raskin, the White House pick as the central bank’s Wall Street regulator.

“I will delay votes on these nominees today. We will update you all when we have rescheduled,” said Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown, chair of the Senate Banking Committee. (Reporting by David Morgan and Pete Schroeder; Writing by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)