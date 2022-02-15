‘Promised Land’ Pulled From ABC Schedule, to Finish Season 1 on Hulu

Hulu has officially announced the revival of the beloved adult animated series Futurama from creators Matt Groening and David X. Cohen. After nearly a decade after its final episode, Futurama is returning to Hulu for a 20-episode run. The series initially aired its first five seasons on Fox before it was revived for three more seasons on Comedy Central. It will now return to production this month for a 2023 premiere on the streaming platform. The revival will see the return of original stars Billy West who voiced Fry, Katey Sagal as Leela and other ensembles who voiced various characters throughout the show, including Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr and David Herman. However, it is unclear if John DiMaggio, who voiced the “shiny metal ass” robot Bender will return to the show.

