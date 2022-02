Alyssa Scott admits it’s ‘painful’ to be part of conversations about Nick Cannon expecting his eighth child but she is ‘centered’ and ‘at peace.’. Alyssa Scott is letting the world know that she is feeling “centered” as she works on healing from the tragic death of her and Nick Cannon’s five-month-old son Zen. Fans have been checking in on the singer as Nick Cannon revealed that he’s expecting his eighth child on Monday, Jan. 31. She expressed the positives that her son brought her in his short time on earth including “expanded my heart in ways I never thought possible” and “filled that space with compassion” on a heartfelt Instagram post.

CELEBRITIES ・ 15 DAYS AGO