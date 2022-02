It is normal for us to see two strongman athletes getting together for some training, as everyone excels in different areas and can give the other man some advice. Four-time WSM champion Brian Shaw is no stranger to that, having trained with many elite strongmen in the past. This time, he paired up with one of the strongest deadlifters in the world, Gabriel Peña, also known as the Texas Titan. On February 14th, Brian shared the video of their training session on his YouTube channel.

SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO