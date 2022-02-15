ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford County, TN

Bedford County Courthouse will be Closed Friday

By Lucky Knott
On Target News
On Target News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Because of a planned power outage which is made necessary by ongoing renovations, the offices inside Bedford County Courthouse — the County Mayor, Human Resources, the Archives, the Veterans Service Office and the GIS/Media office — will close...

ontargetnews.com

On Target News

Tullahoma Mayor returns to duty after Medical Emergency

On Saturday night Tullahoma Mayor Ray Knowis suffered a medical emergency at an event at the D.W. Wilson Community Center. Mayor Knowis has been released from the hospital with no limitation on his activity or any damage. The test results revealed a condition that was treated and resumed his Mayoral duties on Thursday (February 17).
TULLAHOMA, TN
On Target News

Burning Ban in place

Manchester Fire Chief George Chambers reported to On Target News on Wednesday that there is currently a burn ban in Coffee County and in the City of Manchester. One of Southern Tennessee's most experienced and recognized news broadcasters and play-by-play sportscasters. Current General Manager Rooster 101.5 FM, 93.9 The Duck and Whiskey Country 105.1 and 95.9. He is currently the play by play voice of the Coffee County Red Raiders on The Rooster 101.5 and can be heard M-F broadcasting our local news. Lucky has done play-by-play for nearly 3,600 sports events on Radio & TV. He also served 4 years as the Public Information Officer for the Coffee Co. Sheriff's Dept. and taught Radio/TV for 6 years at Grundy County High School.
MANCHESTER, TN
On Target News

Monteagle Hire First Ever Full-Time Fire Chief

The Town of Monteagle Council has hired its first ever full-time fire chief. The new chief will also serve as the town’s property maintenance codes enforcement officer. Travis Lawyer who has served as a part time fire chief in Monteagle has officially accepted the position and will begin his new job on March 1.
MONTEAGLE, TN
On Target News

New National Guard Armory being built in McMinnville

After more than 60 years, McMinnville’s National Guardsmen are getting a new home. The Tennessee Military Department is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for a new National Guard Readiness Center along Manchester Highway between McMinnville and Morrison on Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. The Tennessee Military Department recently bid out...
MCMINNVILLE, TN
On Target News

Highest County Covid-19 Death Rates in Tennessee

Stacker.com recently compiled a list of the counties with highest cumulative COVID-19 death rates in Tennessee using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services. Counties are ranked by the highest death rate per 100,000 residents as of Feb. 1, 2021. #50. Coffee County. #48. Lincoln County. #39....
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

Jenny Anthony Circuit Court Clerk Campaign Announcement

Hello, I am Jenny Anthony, Circuit Court Clerk for Coffee County, and I would like to announce my candidacy for this position in the upcoming Republican Primary on May 3. I am a dedicated Christian conservative, wife, and mother. I am a lifelong resident of Coffee County and graduated from Coffee County Central HighSchool. I have been faithfully married to my high school sweetheart Jonathan Anthony for 22 years. Jonathan is a detective with Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. We have two children, Taylor and Justus. I am active in my children’s school activities and have served as a PTO member at Hickerson Elementary. Both children enjoy playing basketball, riding horses, and enjoy the rural life of Coffee County. Our family resides on a small farm near Rutledge Falls, which has been in the Anthony family for approximately 100 years.
COFFEE COUNTY, TN
On Target News

Gov. Lee Proposes 2022-23 Budget

Tennessee’s Gov. Bill Lee has unveiled his $52.5 billion budget proposal for the upcoming fiscal year, an increase from the $41.8 billion budget that Lee proposed for the current year. The 2022-23 spending plan unveiled Monday includes increases for law enforcement, education, state workers, roads and more, maintained by...
TENNESSEE STATE
On Target News

County Unemployment Rates Mostly Up in December

An increase in Tennessee’s unadjusted labor force participation had a slight impact on county unemployment rates in December. According to newly released data from the Department of Labor and Workforce Development, unemployment increased in 87 counties during the month. Five counties saw rates go down, while the numbers remained the same in three counties.
ECONOMY
