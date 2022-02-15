Bedford County Courthouse will be Closed Friday

Hello, I am Jenny Anthony, Circuit Court Clerk for Coffee County, and I would like to announce my candidacy for this position in the upcoming Republican Primary on May 3. I am a dedicated Christian conservative, wife, and mother. I am a lifelong resident of Coffee County and graduated from Coffee County Central HighSchool. I have been faithfully married to my high school sweetheart Jonathan Anthony for 22 years. Jonathan is a detective with Coffee County Sheriff’s Office. We have two children, Taylor and Justus. I am active in my children’s school activities and have served as a PTO member at Hickerson Elementary. Both children enjoy playing basketball, riding horses, and enjoy the rural life of Coffee County. Our family resides on a small farm near Rutledge Falls, which has been in the Anthony family for approximately 100 years.

COFFEE COUNTY, TN ・ 19 DAYS AGO