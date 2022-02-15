ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Regulators won't let Boeing certify new 787 jets for flight

By DAVID KOENIG
WOKV
WOKV
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05MB0a_0eFGtZAW00
FAA-Boeing FILE - In this Friday, March 31, 2017, file photo, Boeing employees walk the new Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner down towards the delivery ramp area at the company's facility in South Carolina after conducting its first test flight at Charleston International Airport in North Charleston, S.C. Federal safety officials aren't ready to give back authority for approving new planes to Boeing when it comes to the large 787 jet, which Boeing calls the Dreamliner, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. The plane has been plagued by production flaws for more than a year.(AP Photo/Mic Smith, File) (Mic Smith)

Federal safety regulators say they will retain power to approve Boeing 787 airliners for flight rather than return that authority to the aircraft maker, which hasn't been able to deliver any new Dreamliner planes since last May because of production flaws.

The Federal Aviation Administration said it told Boeing of its decision Tuesday.

The FAA said that once deliveries of 787s resume, it will perform final inspections and retain power to clear each new plane until it is confident that Boeing’s quality control and manufacturing “consistently produce 787s that meet FAA design standards.” It also said Boeing must have a plan for handling planes that need reworking.

“This will allow the agency to confirm the effectiveness of measures Boeing has undertaken to improve the 787 manufacturing process,” the FAA said in a statement.

For years, the FAA has relied on Boeing employees to certify the airworthiness of planes by deputizing some company employees to act on behalf of the agency. The practice came under intense criticism after two deadly crashes involving Boeing 737 Max jets and revelations that FAA officials knew little about a key flight control systems implicated in the crashes.

The 787, a larger plane than the 737, has been plagued by production flaws such as unacceptable gaps between fuselage panels. Deliveries were stopped briefly in late 2020, then again in May 2021 and have not resumed.

Boeing has more than 100 undelivered 787s. The halt in shipments has deprived Chicago-based Boeing Co. of cash that airlines pay when they receive new planes.

Boeing, afraid of appearing to pressure the FAA to resume deliveries, has declined to give investors an idea of when 787 shipments might resume. A spokeswoman said Tuesday, “We will continue to engage with the FAA to ensure we meet their expectations and all applicable requirements.”

Separately, Democrats who lead the House Transportation Committee renewed their criticism of FAA and asked for a federal review of the agency's oversight of the Boeing 737.

The lawmakers questioned why the FAA did not take action against Boeing for, they said, downplaying the significance of the flight-control system, which repeatedly pushed the nose of the plane down before both crashes. They also suggested that the FAA should have taken action against Boeing for selling 737 Max jets on which a system designed to warn pilots about the failure of key sensors did not work on about 80% of the planes.

Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio, D-Ore., and Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Wash., who leads its aviation subcommittee, said the “blatant lack of enforcement actions” could encourage airplane manufacturers to ignore design standards in future planes. They asked the inspector general of the Transportation Department to review the matter.

Boeing declined to comment on the lawmakers' request.

Shares of Boeing gained 3.7% to close at $217.73 on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
simpleflying.com

Ukrainian Airline Bees Moves Its Boeing 737s To France

Amid the developing political situation in Ukraine, the country's airlines are taking no chances when it comes to keeping their aircraft within the nation's borders. Low-cost operator Bees, which only commenced operations less than a year ago, has become the latest to do so, sending its 737s to France as a precautionary measure.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

How Does The Airbus A350 Compare To The Boeing 777X?

The Boeing 777X is now flying and hopefully entering service in 2023. It promises a lot, and is an important next step for Boeing in the large widebody market. How does it compare to the A350, though? We take a look at some main areas here. The Boeing 777X is...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rick Larsen
Person
Flight
Seattle Times

When Boeing 787 deliveries resume, FAA will certify each plane itself

The Federal Aviation Administration informed Boeing Tuesday that, when it finally approves resumption of deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner, the agency will perform final inspections on each newly built jet before issuing an airworthiness certificate that approves the plane to carry passengers. That power to issue those individual airworthiness certificates...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

17 Years Since Its Reveal: Who Flies The Boeing 777-200LR Today?

Today marks 17 years since US aircraft manufacturing powerhouse Boeing rolled out its first 777-200LR. This long-range model went on to set an impressive world record before entering service with Pakistan International Airlines. Several other carriers have also since operated this design, but who flies the 777-200LR today?. A brief...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
thecentersquare.com

Problems continue for Boeing with 787s and 737 MAXes

(The Center Square) – The Federal Aviation Administration on Tuesday announced it would retain sole authority to issue airworthiness certificates and perform any final inspections on Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner aircraft. Meanwhile, two members of Congress, including Rep. Rick Larsen, D-Everett, have asked for an investigation into why the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing Aircraft#Boeing Planes#Boeing 787 Dreamliner#Boeing Co#Democrats
US News and World Report

Malaysia Airlines' Parent to Lease 25 737 MAX Jets From Air Lease Corp

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Air Lease Corp will lease 25 Boeing 737 MAX jets to Malaysia Airlines' parent to be delivered between early 2023 and 2026 through the lessor's orderbook with the manufacturer. Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) Chief Executive Izham Ismail said the deal was part of a restructuring of the terms...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Flight Global.com

FAA to issue 787 airworthiness certificates, taking authority from Boeing

The Federal Aviation Administration will take from Boeing the task of certifying airworthiness of new-build 787s, a move coming as the agency oversees Boeing’s efforts to address manufacturing quality issues. The FAA had previously taken over certifying airworthiness of Boeing’s 737 Max. “The FAA today informed Boeing that...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
bizjournals

FAA to individually certify Boeing 787 Dreamliners

The Federal Aviation Administration says it will individually certify each Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner once deliveries of the widebody jet resume. The plan removes that authority from the company — a relationship between manufacturer and regulator that came under scrutiny following the two deadly crashes of Boeing’s 737 Max in late 2018 and early 2019.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
StreetInsider.com

U.S. to inspect new 787 Dreamliners, says Boeing cannot self-certify

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Tuesday said it would perform final inspections on new Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft, and will not allow the planemaker to self-certify the jets. The U.S. aviation regulator said it notified Boeing of the decision that it will retain the authority to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Boeing
NewsBreak
FAA
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
theedgemarkets.com

Boeing converting even more jets into cargo freighters

(Feb 15): Boeing Co, which has almost doubled its capacity to turn passenger jets into freighters since the Covid-19 pandemic began, is considering adding even more as demand for air cargo extends into 2022. “There could be additional lines in the Asia region,” Ted Colbert, the head of Boeing’s global...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CNBC

FAA will conduct final inspections on new Boeing 787 Dreamliners

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said Tuesday it will retain the authority to issue airworthiness certificates for all Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft and perform final inspections on newly produced 787s. Deliveries of the 787 have remained frozen for months as U.S. regulators review repairs and inspections over structural flaws in...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

FedEx Wants New Freighters: Will Airbus or Boeing Win?

The world's largest cargo airline FedEx is preparing for a shopping spree on the back of a massive rise in e-commerce during the global pandemic. With new freighter offerings now available from the two leading manufacturers, competition for the vast FedEx order is likely to be fierce. Shopping expedition. FedEx...
INDUSTRY
Aviation Week

Honeywell To Test Engine For Sikorsky/Boeing’s FLRAA Contender

One shoe has dropped in the competition to supply the U.S. Army’s Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA), with Sikorsky and Boeing selecting Honeywell’s 7,500-shp HTS7500 engine to power their contender, the Defiant X coaxial rigid-rotor compound helicopter. The HTS7500 may be based on the... Subscription Required. Honeywell To...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Seeking Alpha

Boeing Wins Big With MAX And Freighters

Jet maker Boeing (NYSE:BA) provided its orders and delivery numbers for January recently and what we saw was a good start of the year when looking at the order numbers, but a slow start for deliveries which is not alarming as the first quarter tends to be the slowest quarter for jet makers and Boeing is no exception to that rule.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
simpleflying.com

What Are The Best Seats On Vistara's Boeing 787s?

Since delivery in March 2020, Vistara's Dreamliners have been the most exciting aircraft in the market. With 299 seats onboard, the plane offers three classes, business, premium economy, and economy. Here's a look at the best seats in each cabin. Business. Starting from the front, Vistara's business class comes with...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
6K+
Followers
52K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy