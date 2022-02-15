Anitta, El Fantasma to perform at Premio Lo Nuestro awards

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Anitta, El Fantasma, Justin Quiles and more are set to perform at the upcoming Premio Lo Nuestro awards show on Feb. 24.

Chimbala, El Alfa, Pepe Aguilar, Manuel Turizo, Gilberto Santa Rosa, Yuri Ovi and IAmChino will also be taking the stage to perform.

Anitta will be joining forces with Quiles to perform their new remix to "Envolver." Laura Pausini will additionally be on hand to perform her song "Caja" remotely from Rome.

Pitbull will be introducing a new song titled "Discoteca" alongside Deorro and IAmChino.

Previously announced musical guests include Luis Fonsi, Christian Nodal, CNCO, Ángela Aguilar and Olga Tañon.

The Premio Lo Nuestro awards show will air Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. EST on Univision from the FTX Arena in Miami.

Camilo, Nodal, and J Balvin lead all artists with 10 nominations each, including Artist of the Year.