We could always use a good romantic story around Valentine's Day, and this one will melt your heart. According to KCRG, a 105-year-old Cedar Rapids man has been saving his Valentine's Day cards for almost a century. Don Johnson shared his heartwarming collection with KCRG. What's even more special about his valentines are that they are from his forever sweetheart--his wife Phyllis. The report states that on February 14, 1931, Don was a sophomore in high school when he slipped a Valentine's Day card on a cute freshman's desk. That freshman was Phyllis. That was the first card Don gave her and he STILL has it.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO