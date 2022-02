Gillian Meek is the new CEO of Canadian brand Kamik. Meek, herself a native of Canada, brings more than 20 years of experience to the footwear label. The executive was most recently president of Keds. She left the Wolverine World Wide label in May 2020. “I am thrilled to take my expertise in the space and apply it to a brand I have long admired,” said Meek in a statement. “The footwear industry is always changing and innovating, and Kamik consistently rises to the top. Its storied heritage, focus on sustainability, and constant urge to innovate all create the perfect recipe for...

BUSINESS ・ 27 MINUTES AGO