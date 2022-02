CASA of the High Plains has announced the hiring of a new director, Kristen Osborne. Osborne took over the agency on Dec. 13. She replaces Tabitha Keith. Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASAs) are assigned to court cases for children who have been removed from their homes due to abuse or neglect. CASAs serve as the voice for these vulnerable children in court.

HAYS, KS ・ 10 DAYS AGO