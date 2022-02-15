Mayor Schor: Illegal guns are on our streets

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Mayor Andy Schor introduced an ordinance to Lansing City Council that requires gun owners to report stolen guns to the Lansing Police Department.

The new rule is modeled after state law. Current Michigan law requires owners of stolen firearms to report the theft to Michigan State Police.

But the law does not require people to provide the same information to local law enforcement. Schor wants to change that.

“Illegal guns on our streets have had a devastating effect on so many lives in our community. We need to be able to track when guns are stolen and are out on the streets. This ordinance requires people to report lost guns to the Lansing Police Department, ensuring that LPD have timely and up-to-date information on stolen guns. Gun owners have the responsibility to secure their guns, and this will help ensure that they are keeping their guns in a safe place so that they don’t end up on the streets.” Mayor Andy Schor, Lansing

The city is hoping the ordinance will help local law enforcement get the same information the Michigan State Police receives.

“We know violence occurs with stolen weapons. If LPD has the knowledge and information from these weapons it will assist in the identification of potential suspects,” Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee stated.

The ordinance introduced states that anyone who fails to report a theft of a firearm could face a fine of up to $500.

The Lansing City Council sent the ordinance to the Public Safety Committee for further review.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.