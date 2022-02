NEW YORK — Beverly Johnson has a simple answer for why she decided to walk the runways of two buzzy designers showing at New York Fashion week: They asked. Johnson, 69 and a grandmother, is one of the original supermodels. As a Black woman, she broke barriers and widened the conventional ideal of beauty at the time by appearing on the cover of American Vogue in 1974. Her career soared and she became a sought-after face for decades, gracing the covers of hundreds of magazines.

