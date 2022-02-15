ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury wreck at Oracle, Linda Vista

By Phil Villarreal
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 2 days ago
Two injury wrecks stifled traffic on Oracle Road Tuesday.

Northbound Oracle was closed at Linda Vista Tuesday due to an injury wreck. Another crash involved a Sun Tran bus and a pedestrian. That crash shut down soutbound Oracle from Thurber Road to Prince Road.

According to Oro Valley police, southbound lanes remained open at the Linda Vista wreck but were slowed down.

There was no timetable for the road to reopen.

