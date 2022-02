The first season of Friday Night Lights had its clear stars. There was the obvious breakout, Canadian heartthrob Taylor Kitsch, as the brooding Tim Riggins. There were Scott Porter and Zach Gilford as the two quarterbacks whose positions flip, suddenly, following an on-field tragedy. There were Adrianne Palicki and Minka Kelly as the dueling burnout and cheerleader, respectively, navigating a world that mostly cared about the success of the jocks with whom they were infatuated. And, of course, Kyle Chandler and Connie Britton as the grown-ups whose steady, calm love in the midst of all those raging teen hormones embodied the concept of “relationship goals” for a generation.

