ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoyelles Parish, LA

DA dismisses charges, allowing Vincent Simmons to walk free after 45 years behind bars

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IS5Ya_0eFGrCKJ00
Vincent Simmons walks free after nearly 45 years in prison File photo. (Vladstudioraw/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. — A man convicted in 1977 of raping 14-year-old twin sisters is now free after years of maintaining his innocence.

A judge had ordered a new trial for Vincent Simmons, ruling that exculpatory evidence had not been turned over to his original defense team, CNN reported. The district attorney then dismissed the charges against Simmons, KALB reported.

Avoyelles Parish District Attorney Charles Riddle III said he dismissed the charges with the consent of the alleged victims, despite believing he had enough evidence to re-convict Sanders, telling KALB he did not want to put the women through another trial.

In 1977, a jury of 11 White men and one Black woman convicted Simmons, who s Black, for the attempted assault of the twin sisters, CNN reported. Simmons was sentenced at the time to 100 years in prison.

Simmons tried at least 16 times over the last 44 years to get a new trial, and has always maintained his innocence, CBS News reported. His latest request’s success stems from new evidence uncovered by CBS News that was never shown to the jury. Among those items were a medical exam report for one of the victims, and testimony by the girls to the sheriff about their alleged attacker, CBS News reported.

The twin sisters who accused Simmons, who are now 59 years old, told CBS News they still believe Simmons is guilty, saying, “He went in guilty. He is guilty now and guess what, he will die guilty. So, I am happy. I got 44 years.”

Simmons told CBS News he has no hard feelings toward the victims and that he has forgiven them.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Miami

Teen Sentenced to Decade Behind Bars After Accidentally Shooting 15-Year-Old

A South Florida teen was sentenced Tuesday to more than a decade in prison for accidentally shooting and killing one of his friends nearly two years ago. Thalys Oliveira, 19, was charged with manslaughter with a deadly weapon in the death of 15-year-old Arya Gray back in May 2020. He pled guilty and was sentenced to 11 years and six months in prison.
MIAMI, FL
Sand Hills Express

Man who maintains innocence is freed after 44 years

A judge ruled Monday that a Louisiana man who has been fighting to clear his name for decades did not get a fair trial in 1977. The ruling came 44 years after Vincent Simmons was convicted of attempted aggravated rape of twin 14-year-old sisters. Judge Bill Bennett ordered a new...
MARKSVILLE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
County
Avoyelles Parish, LA
Avoyelles Parish, LA
Crime & Safety
KOLR10 News

Man sentenced to 15 years behind bars for 2018 homicide

LEBANON, Mo. — A judge handed down a sentence for a Lebanon man charged in a 2018 homicide. Kevin Kayden, of Lebanon, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for the murder of Laquita Williams. The Lebanon Police Department responded to the 300 block of North Street in Lebanon around 1:30 p.m. on December 10, […]
LEBANON, MO
Law & Crime

Ex-Assistant Principal Gets Life in Prison Two Months After a Jury Took Just 35 Minutes to Convict Him of Murdering Pregnant Former ‘Teacher of the Year’

Two months after a Louisiana jury took just 35 minutes to convict a former assistant principal of murdering a former “Teacher of the Year,” the killer was sentenced to life behind bars. Robert Marks, a 45-year-old former assistant principal in Baton Rouge, was sentenced Thursday to serve the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Walk Free#Da#Cnn#Cbs News#Cox Media Group
KCJJ

CR man charged in “violent” downtown IC fight back behind bars after allegedly skipping arraignment

A Cedar Rapids man charged in connection with what police called a “very violent fight” in downtown Iowa City is back behind bars after he allegedly skipped a court date. 23-year-old Paris Hollsingshed of 8th Avenue SE was booked in to the Johnson County Jail just after 10am Saturday. According to court records, a warrant was issued for Hollingshed’s arrest after he failed to appear at his arraignment last December.
IOWA CITY, IA
avoyellestoday.com

Vincent Simmons granted new trial

Vincent Simmons, a Mansura man serving a 100 year sentence for the 1977 attempted aggravated rape of 14 year old twins sisters has been granted a new trial. Avoyelles Parish DA Charles Riddle said to media outlets he will not prosecute and has dismissed the charges against Simmons. Simmons family...
MANSURA, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

William Bryan used racial slurs about daughter’s date days before killing Ahmaud Arbery, prosecutor says

William “Roddie” Bryan referred to a Black man his daughter was dating as an “n-word” and “monkey” just days before he murdered Ahmaud Arbery in a crime prosecutors argue was racially motivated, a court heard on Monday.The 52-year-old, who was sentenced to life in prison for Arbery’s murder at his state trial last month, repeatedly used racial slurs when he learned his daughter was seeing a Black man, according to Assistant US Attorney Bobbi Bernstein.“[She] is dating a [n-word] now,” Bryan allegedly said in one of the messages.The shocking use of racial slurs came to light on Monday in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WJCL

Georgia police officer behind bars after rape accusation

ACWORTH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia say a police officer has been arrested for rape. The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office says a woman reported she had been raped at her apartment on January 31 in Acworth. The incident was reported days later, according to WSB.
ACWORTH, GA
KELOLAND TV

Pierre woman behind bars after robbing Days Inn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 31-year-old Pierre woman is behind bars in Iowa in connection with a robbery and police chase. Tuesday afternoon, Sioux Falls police were called to the Days Inn near the Empire Mall for a robbery. Officers say a clerk found a woman taking money...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Killeen Daily Herald

5 years behind bars: Killeen woman gets prison time for beating a child

A woman who had been out on bond was taken back into custody by a Bell County sheriff’s deputy after a judge sentenced her to prison time for beating a child in 2019. Calin Teresa Chapman, 35, of Killeen was being held in the Bell County Jail on Thursday with no bond listed following a remote sentencing hearing on Tuesday afternoon in the 27th Judicial District Court.
KILLEEN, TX
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
76K+
Followers
87K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy