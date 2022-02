WHAT WE KNOW: A judge in Sangamon County recently issued a temporary restraining order prohibiting mask requirements for students in several school districts in Illinois. WHAT'S NEW: To the cheers of some 200 people in attendance at the board meeting, the Geneseo school board voted on Thursday to lift the mask mandate effective immediately. Ten parents spoke, requesting the board do away with the mandate. The vote also did away with the exclusion policy for asymptomatic individuals for students who have had close contacts as well as testing requirements for school personnel.

GENESEO, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO