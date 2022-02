Steve Kerr chalks the Warriors' recent defensive struggles up to a number of things, from Draymond Green's absence to "general malaise." While the NBA All-Star break should do Golden State some good, it's clear that the Warriors need to address the rebounding issue that has plagued them since the calendar turned to 2022. Per NBA.com, from Oct. 19 through Dec. 31, the Warriors ranked second in offensive rebound percentage and third in defensive rebound percentage. Since Jan. 1, the Warriors have ranked 14th in offensive rebound percentage and 17th in defensive.

