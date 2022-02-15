ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Robots have invaded the 2022 Winter Olympics in the name of epidemic prevention

By Amy Iverson
deseret.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe mind-blowing technology at the Olympics is always impressive, but it’s proving to have more than just the cool factor in Beijing. These innovations are cutting down on human contact to help keep COVID-19 at bay. The 2022 Winter Games have brought new events like the monobob and...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Related
HollywoodLife

Kamila Valieva: 5 Things About Russian Skater, 15, At The Center Of A Winter Olympics Scandal

Despite Kamila Valieva testing positive for a banned substance, the teenage Russian skater will compete at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Here’s what you need to know. Stop us if you heard this before: a Russian Olympic athlete got caught doping. Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old figure skating wonder who has dazzled the world on the ice at the Beijing 2022 games, is at the center of an Olympic scandal. The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), a global sports arbiter, ruled on Monday (Feb. 14) that Kamila could compete in the women’s figure skating event, despite testing positive for a banned substance in December 2021. Kamila is favored to win gold in Tuesday’s event, and the ruling has caused a growing backlash over Russia’s continued list of doping violations.
SPORTS
WGAU

Olympics Live: Russian skater blames grandfather's medicine

BEIJING — (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics:. Kamila Valieva’s lawyers say the Russian skater failed a doping test before the Olympics because of contamination from medication her grandfather was taking. Denis Oswald says part of the 15-year-old's defense is “contamination which happened with...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Summer Olympics#Chair Of The Beijing#Medical Expert Panel#Xinhua News Agency
Reuters

International rescue on standby at the Beijing Games

ZHANGJIAKOU, China, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Veteran skier Richard Wyne spends almost every day out on the snow at the Beijing Games but he is not here as an athlete or a coach. Instead, Wyne leads a small group of expert rescuers who are on the frontlines keeping Olympians safe on the slopes.
PUBLIC SAFETY
deseret.com

Are Americans done with COVID?

A new study has found that Americans are a little unsure about what to do next in the COVID-19 pandemic. What they found: The new Signs study — which centered around pandemic fatigue and how Americans feel about the pandemic — found interesting tidbits about how Americans are feeling right now.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
deseret.com

Dr. Fauci says ‘normality’ might be coming back soon

The United States is “on the road to approaching normality,” according to Dr. Anthony Fauci, the White House medical adviser on the novel coronavirus. What’s happening: States across the U.S. are ending mask mandates and ending COVID-19 restrictions, as I wrote for the Deseret News. Delaware, New...
U.S. POLITICS
deseret.com

This country is recommending a fourth COVID-19 shot

Sweden’s public health department Wednesday recommended people 80 years old and up received a second COVID-19 booster shot — a fourth vaccine shot overall — to combat the novel coronavirus, according to The New York Times. Sweden, which has removed COVID-19 restrictions, said the coronavirus is causing...
WORLD
BBC

Winter Olympics: Kamila Valieva to learn Cas decision over ban appeal

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds; live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and mobile app. Kamila Valieva will find out on Monday if she can compete again at this Winter Olympics when the outcome of a legal hearing over the 15-year-old figure skater's failed drugs test is revealed.
SPORTS
deseret.com

New test could determine the severity of your COVID symptoms

Scientists may have developed a new blood test that would help determine the severity of your COVID-19 symptoms. The news: Scientists at George Washington University said they developed a new tool — deemed as a “simple blood test” — that “can quickly detect if someone has COVID-19 and predict how severely their immune system will react to the infection,” according to NBC Washington.
WASHINGTON STATE
deseret.com

When will we see a new COVID-19 variant?

Another new COVID-19 variant could arrive in the next three to four months, according to a Florida doctor. What’s happening: Scientists are watching COVID-19 trends to determine when a new coronavirus variant may arrive. The next new COVID-19 variant may arrive in the next three to four months, Dr....
FLORIDA STATE
WEKU

U.S. women make monobob history at the 2022 Winter Olympics

BEIJING — The U.S.'s Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor became the first women ever to medal — gold and silver, respectively — at the inaugural Olympic monobob event. Canada's Christine de Bruin won bronze. The Team USA teammates were behind the push to get the women's...
SPORTS
BBC

Winter Olympics: British bobsleigh crashes in Beijing

Great Britain's two-man bobsleigh team crashed on their third run at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. The sled, being driven by Brad Hall with Nick Gleeson as brakeman, turned over after corner 13 at the Yanqing Sliding Centre. They walked away unhurt and returned for the fourth heat where...
SPORTS
NBC San Diego

This is Perhaps the Biggest Mistake I've Made So Far Covering the Winter Olympics

⛄ I’ve made a few critical errors while covering these games, but perhaps my biggest came back in San Diego before I left. I did not pack enough warm clothes! The last few days have dipped into the teens with my phone telling me it “feels like 4 or 5 degrees” with the wind chill. My question is whether it also “feels” this way for journalists coming from places like Helsinki and Moscow, because if it does … it definitely “feels” even colder for a journalist from San Diego.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy