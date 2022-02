SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- The owner of the Larchmere BP gas station plans to continue to work with neighbors and the city on the appearance and upkeep of the historic property. Some of this will be accomplished by adding another dumpster, as well as hiring more employees, especially after a proposed restaurant opens, Ahmad Damra told the Shaker Square Alliance during its regular Zoom meeting earlier this month.

