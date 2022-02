Future sailors could receive up to $50,000 in enlistment bonuses — $10,000 more than the maximum offered to incoming sailors in recent years. The exact bonus rates are constantly in flux due to the changing needs of the Navy, said Cdmr. Dave Benham, spokesman for Navy Recruiting Command, in an email to Navy Times. However, Benham said that he was not aware of any other instances where enlistment bonuses had reached $50,000 before, and enlistment bonus and loan repayment program messages list the max at $40,000 dating back to 2006.

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO