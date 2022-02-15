4-year-old missing since 2019 found alive

Cory Bigsby, father to missing 4-year-old Codi Bigsby, admitted to local Virginia authorities that he’s repeatedly left his young children home alone because taking them out with him poses too much of a burden, according to court records. Codi was reported missing on Monday, Jan. 31. According to a criminal complaint, Bigsby left his children home alone as recently as Jan. 25, when he was out of the apartment for a span of two hours. Bigsby, who was previously named a person of interest in the case, has been charged with seven counts of child neglect, though police continue to contend that the timeline provided by Bigsby for his son’s disappearance doesn’t match the evidence they’ve collected. In addition to Codi, Bigsby is also father to a 5-year-old and a set of 2-year-old twins.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO