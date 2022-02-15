ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

4-year-old missing since 2019 found alive

By Shirenna
850wftl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities are reporting that a 4-year-old girl who went missing in 2019 was found alive inside of a New York home. The Saugerties Police Department says that they located Paislee Shultis hidden under the stairs of a home after receiving a tip regarding her whereabouts on Monday night. Officers...

www.850wftl.com

Comments / 0

