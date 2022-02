JACKSON COUNTY, MI – One of two young men suspected in the robbery of a gas station outside Jackson was been arrested, police said. At about 5:40 p.m. Feb. 15, several deputies and detectives from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant on a residence in the 300 block of Prairie Street in Summit Township. The warrant was related to an armed robbery that had taken place earlier in the day at a local Buddies gas station, police said.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 4 HOURS AGO