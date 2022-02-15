Highlights: U.S. men's curling gets much-needed win over Switzerland, Gu wins silver in slopestyle

BEIJING — TMJ4 will post highlights throughout the Olympic games featuring all the latest action from Beijing.

U.S. men's curling gets much-needed win over Switzerland

The U.S. men's curling team moved one step closer to securing a spot in the semifinals with a comeback win over Switzerland in Session 9 of play.

China's Eileen Gu stomps final slopestyle run to win silver

Eileen Gu sat in eighth place entering her last run in the slopestyle final. She stuck it to secure silver, narrowly missing out on gold after she won the big air event earlier at the 2022 Winter Olympics.

USA knocks Netherlands off the podium in men's team pursuit

In a battle for bronze, Team USA comes out on top by clinching a spot on the podium.

Liu makes clean Olympic debut in women's short program

In her Olympic debut, Alysa Liu, 16, submitted a clean performance during the short program and posted a score of 69.50.

