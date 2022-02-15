ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Media lawyer: Prince's settlement is the right result

Media lawyer discusses Britain's Prince Andrew move to settle a lawsuit filed...

The Independent

Epstein victims attorney praises Virginia Giuffre’s ‘stunning courage’ after Prince Andrew settlement

Attorney Lisa Bloom, who represented eight victims of Jeffrey Epstein, has saluted Virginia Giuffre’s “stunning courage” in her case against Prince Andrew.Bloom share a statement on Tuesday (15 February) after it was announced that Giuffre and Andrew have agreed to settle the lawsuit filed by Giuffre in August 2021.“We hail Virginia’s victory today,” Bloom said. “She has accomplished what no one else could: getting Prince Andrew to stop his nonsense and side with sexual abuse victims. We salute Virginia’s stunning courage.”Bloom, who hasn’t represented Giuffre, noted she was sharing the statement “on behalf of the eight Jeffrey Epstein victims I...
Prince Andrew
Prince
The Independent

Royal fans point out ‘hypocrisy’ of Meghan and Harry’s treatment after Prince Andrew settlement

Royal fans are defending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and pointing out the “hypocrisy” in the way the royal couple was treated by the public, the press, and the royal family after Prince Andrew reached a multi-million-dollar settlement with Virginia Giuffre.The Queen’s son, who was accused of sexually abusing Giuffre, a Jeffrey Epstein victim, when she was underage, confirmed the settlement in a statement, in which he also said he regretted his association with the late paedophile.In light of the settlement, which is reported to be as high as £12m, many have taken the opportunity to point out the hypocrisy...
Daily Gate City

ShowBiz Minute: O'Rourke, Baldwin, Prince Andrew

P.J. O'Rourke, irreverent author and commentator, dead at 74; Alec Baldwin sued by family of cinematographer killed on set; Lawyer: Prince Andrew settlement "great victory" for accuser Giuffre. (Feb. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/dd25b4c94181460296cc3bcbad8a5612.
WALA-TV FOX10

Court filing: Prince Andrew to donate to accuser’s charity in settlement

NEW YORK (AP) — A tentative settlement has been reached in a lawsuit accusing Prince Andrew of sexually abusing Virginia Giuffre when she was 17 years old in which the prince will make a substantial donation to the charity of his accuser and says he never intended to malign her character, according to a court filing Tuesday.
Radar Online.com

Prince Andrew's Ex-Girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervery Rips 'Scam Artist' Virginia Roberts Giuffre After Pair Reaches Settlement

Any update in the Prince Andrew-Virginia Roberts Giuffre legal saga is usually accompanied by an unsolicited opinion from Lady Victoria Hervey. And Tuesday was no different. Shortly after it was revealed that the royal and his sexual assault accuser had reached an out-of-court settlement agreement, the Duke of York's ex-girlfriend came out swinging.
Cheddar News

Need2Know: Groundhog Results, Opioid Settlement & Monkey Business

FILE - Groundhog Club handler A.J. Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 135th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. People will gather Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Gobbler's Knob as members of Punxsutawney Phil's “inner circle” summon him from his tree stump at dawn to learn if he has seen his shadow. The event took place virtually last year because of the coronavirus pandemic, depriving the community, which is about 65 miles (105 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh, of a boost from tourists. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)
Daily Gate City

Canada truck protesters call to defy order

Representatives for a group of truckers blockading Canada's capital over COVID-19 restrictions are calling on protesters to defy government orders to vacate the area. (Feb. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4b25d86a2da043a183ea854dd63eb720.
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Revelation: Camilla's Husband Expelling Princess Eugenie, Beatrice, Prince Edward And Sophie Wessex From Monarchy? Police To Investigate Duke's Charity Amid Alleged Honours Act Offenses

Prince Charles is said to slim down the monarchy once he becomes king. Prince Charles continuously makes it to the headline amid the growing concerns over the health of Queen Elizabeth. Numerous royal fans got worried after learning about Her Majesty spending a night in a hospital in October 2021.
WRAL News

Judge awards millions to lawyers in Flint water settlement

DETROIT — A judge awarded about $40 million Friday to the lead attorneys in a $626 million settlement for Flint residents and property owners whose water was contaminated with lead, but millions in additional legal fees will also be carved out as claimants get paid. The decision is one...
Daily Gate City

US remain hopeful for diplomatic path in Ukraine

The U.S. State Departments say it will continue seeking a diplomatic path between Ukraine and Russia as the possibility of an imminent Russian attack remains. (Feb. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f2e8fa88f82a482bb6a5a3a0b613dc1b.
Daily Gate City

Protester: 'We're not leaving' Ottawa demo site

Protesters outside the Canadian parliament buildings in Ottawa appeared entrenched on Tuesday, a day after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau invoked extraordinary emergency powers to try to end the occupation. (Feb. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/e30ff96cf16241169e42d6b35346821b.
Daily Gate City

Munich security conference key for Ukraine

As Russian military exercises near Ukraine continue, the crisis appears to be reaching a critical point. A key event is the Munich security conference next weekend. Vice President Kamala Harris and Sec. of State Antony Blinken are due to attend. (Feb. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com.
Daily Gate City

Experts examine Russian activity in Eastern Europe

While the United States has important national security interests in supporting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, experts examine Russia's destabilizing activity in Eastern Europe. (Feb. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/f05e5bddef524d0d83ffcc4058d5ff04.
Reuters

Queen Elizabeth quips she 'can't move' too much

LONDON, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Britain's Queen Elizabeth on Wednesday quipped to members of the royal household that she could not move much as she carried out her first in-person engagement since her son Prince Charles tested positive for COVID-19. Charles, 73, the heir to the throne, last week pulled out of an event after contracting coronavirus for a second time. A palace source said the 95-year-old monarch was not displaying any symptoms but the situation was being monitored. read more.

