ND term-limit backers submit signatures

By Pat Sweeney
KNOX News Radio
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA change to the state constitution that would place term limits on the governor and members of the Legislature is a step...

knoxradio.com

INFORUM

Term-limit advocates turn in signatures to get measure on North Dakota ballot

BISMARCK — A group of conservative activists and lawmakers trying to set term limits on North Dakota legislators and governors has taken a step toward getting its measure to appear on the November ballot. Secretary of State Al Jaeger announced Tuesday, Feb. 15, that the measure's sponsoring committee turned...
POLITICS
kxnet.com

Petitions for ND term limits initiative submitted to Secretary of State

Petitions said to contain the signatures of 46,000 North Dakotans were submitted Tuesday to the North Dakota Secretary of State’s office for validation. The petitions are for an initiated ballot measure that would set term limits on the governor and state lawmakers, as well as prohibit the North Dakota Legislature from making any amendments to the term limit provisions.
POLITICS
valleynewslive.com

Petitions submitted to put term limits on ND Governor, legislators

BISMARCK, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The sponsoring committee proposing a constitutional initiative related to setting term limits for the Governor and Legislators in North Dakota has submitted petitions to the Secretary of State’s office for review and certification. The committee delivered 1,441 petitions to Secretary of State Al...
BISMARCK, ND
cbs12.com

House eyes school board term limits

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) — The Florida House is poised to vote on a proposal that would ramp up scrutiny of school library books and instructional materials, after adopting a significant change to the measure on Wednesday. An earlier version of the bill (HB 1467) also sought...
FLORIDA STATE
Sonoran News

Response to term limits

I read with interest your views on term limits in the Sonoran News January 19. I agree that there are times when there are not enough qualified citizens willing to step forward and run for office. In Cave Creek’s last election, out of over 3,400 eligible voters only one person...
CAVE CREEK, AZ
WPFO

Paul LePage to submit signatures to formally enter 2022 governor's race

Former Governor Paul LePage will submit official paperwork to the secretary of state on Wednesday to qualify for the November ballot. He's running to re-claim his seat from Democrat Governor Janet Mills and announced his intention to run last year. The former governor plans to speak outside the Cross Building...
AUGUSTA, ME
KNOX News Radio

Burgum wants property tax cuts, increased cybersecurity

Local governments should refrain from raising property taxes and lawmakers need to invest more to guard against ever-increasing cybersecurity attacks to the state and its citizens. Those were among the highlights of Gov. Doug Burgum’s State of the State address on Wednesday in Fargo. Although Burgum used the speech largely to convey optimism, he touched on familiar themes, including workforce shortages that have hamstrung the economy and the need to embrace and pursue more technology industries to diversify the economy. Burgum’s address was initially scheduled for last month but was postponed due to the governor having laryngitis.
FARGO, ND
Smoky Mountain News

Cherokee debates term limit referendum language

In an unusual sequence of events Feb. 3, the Cherokee Tribal Council passed a resolution outlining a set of referendum questions seeking to bring term limits and staggered terms to the body — only to bring it up for reconsideration minutes later and vote unanimously to table it. “There...
CHEROKEE, NC
INFORUM

Plain Talk: Senate candidate talks initiated measures and term limits

MINOT, N.D. — There is only one Democrat elected to public office in western North Dakota, and she's retiring. State Sen. Erin Oban announced last year that she won't be running for another term in office. Two Republican candidates, Ryan Eckroth and Sean Cleary, have announced campaigns for that seat.
MINOT, ND
Inquirer and Mirror

Lawmakers propose term limits for SSA

(Feb. 10, 2022) State Sen. Julian Cyr and Rep. Dylan Fernandes have filed legislation that would set term limits for Steamship Authority board members and require the boat line to hire a chief operating officer. The legislation stems from a 2018 independent audit which found the SSA lacked effective management...
NANTUCKET, MA
abc7amarillo.com

Tennessee mayor makes the case for congressional term limits

WASHINGTON (TND) — More than 80% of Americans agree with the idea of term limits, according to Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. Jacobs, who is the Tennessee Chair for Congressional Term Limits, said term limits for members of Congress is an issue “that unites people across the country.”
U.S. POLITICS
foxillinois.com

'We have elections': Some lawmakers skeptical of push for term limits

WASHINGTON (TND) — Looking ahead to midterm elections in which some lawmakers will be defending seats they have held for decades, a growing number of members of Congress and candidates are voicing support for an amendment to the U.S. Constitution to impose term limits on officeholders. “I just feel...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Feinstein plummets, Harris underwater in new California poll

Sen. Dianne Feinstein ’s approval ratings have plummeted to unprecedented lows as California voters turn against their senior senator, according to a new poll from the Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies. Voters disapproved of Feinstein’s job performance by an enormous 19-point margin. Her standing has steadily eroded, with her...
CALIFORNIA STATE

