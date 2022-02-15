ND term-limit backers submit signatures

Local governments should refrain from raising property taxes and lawmakers need to invest more to guard against ever-increasing cybersecurity attacks to the state and its citizens. Those were among the highlights of Gov. Doug Burgum’s State of the State address on Wednesday in Fargo. Although Burgum used the speech largely to convey optimism, he touched on familiar themes, including workforce shortages that have hamstrung the economy and the need to embrace and pursue more technology industries to diversify the economy. Burgum’s address was initially scheduled for last month but was postponed due to the governor having laryngitis.

FARGO, ND ・ 3 HOURS AGO