Jury reaches verdict in Sarah Palin defamation lawsuit against NY Times
NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A federal jury on Tuesday reached a verdict in Sarah Palin's lawsuit accusing the New York Times of defaming her in a 2017 editorial that incorrectly linked her to a mass shooting, a New York court official said.
The verdict is expected to be read shortly. Palin is the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate.
Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Comments / 394