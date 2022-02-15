ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jury reaches verdict in Sarah Palin defamation lawsuit against NY Times

 1 day ago
Sarah Palin arrives for her defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, at the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., February 15, 2022. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

NEW YORK, Feb 15 (Reuters) - A federal jury on Tuesday reached a verdict in Sarah Palin's lawsuit accusing the New York Times of defaming her in a 2017 editorial that incorrectly linked her to a mass shooting, a New York court official said.

The verdict is expected to be read shortly. Palin is the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate.

Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Bryant Young
22h ago

I'm sorry for all those folksy followers that think Sara is just a s sweet as a snickerdoodle, but the facts are rhat Palin took a photo of Gabby Giffords congressional district Drew a bullseye on it and proclaimed that a 2nd ammendment solution should be used on the area of the map with a bullseye on it. Less than 2 weeks later, Gifford was shot in the head, leaving her with permanent brain damage. The NY Times reported those facts How is that defamation?

Me
23h ago

I knew this would be a very high bar to reach. She would have to prove malice, like an email that said I hate her so I’m going to lie. The reality is, journalists can lie and publish unverified information about public figures without consequences, so they do it often.

Boo Radley
22h ago

Of course just another deluded Republican bringing unnecessary nuisance law suits. 😂😂😂😂😂They never learn. You would think they would tire of losing.😂😂😂😂😂😂

ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

