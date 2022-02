No one wants to see Major League Baseball not start in the spring, but the MLB lockout could very well benefit the West Michigan Whitecaps start to their 2022 season. There is no doubt that going to LMCU Ballpark for a Whitecaps baseball game is still one of the most affordable fun things a family can do together in West Michigan. The Whitecaps play great baseball and the ballpark puts on some pretty good events to entertain the kids and the adults.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO