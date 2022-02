Mayor Bruce Harrell has announced a final two-week extension for Seattle’s eviction moratorium, which will officially come to an end on Feb. 28. The city-level moratorium on residential and commercial evictions was initially scheduled to end on Monday, Feb. 14, after Harrell announced a previous 30-day extension in January. Prior to that, it was set to expire on Sept. 30, 2021. Then-Mayor Jenny Durkan later extended it to Jan. 15 in the wake of the delta variant-fueled surge in COVID-19 cases. A statewide moratorium expired at the end of July 2021, while a “bridge” period for renters and landlords expired two months later.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 4 DAYS AGO