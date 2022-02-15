Chiefs S Tyrann Mathieu named team MVP
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu has been named the Derrick Thomas MVP Award winner. Mathieu led the Chiefs in turnovers with 3 interceptions...fox2now.com
