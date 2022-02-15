ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Better Business Bureau talks about online dating scams

fox7austin.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOnline dating has seen an increase in recent years, studies...

www.fox7austin.com

techgig.com

Avoid getting scammed by online romance scams with these tips

There has been a rise in the popularity of people involving themselves in online dating in India for years now. And with a constant rise in online dating, there has also been a rise in online romance. scams. , that not only leave you with a broken heart but also...
PUBLIC SAFETY
PC Magazine

Caught in a Sham Romance: How to Spot Online Dating Scams

Online dating is tough. I should know, I certainly gave it a try. I was young, bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, and not at all interested in finding love at church, school, or via a matchmaking relative. It took a while, but eventually, the right person came along and virtually swept me off my feet with online conversations about our mutual love for the Southern-style macaroni and cheese dishes served in our respective workplace cafeterias. We FaceTimed a few hours later, met in person days later, and a couple of years after that, we married. Love works in mysterious ways.
INTERNET
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Warning about romance scams

An alarming number of people are getting scammed online. In a new and rapidly growing twist, scammers invest weeks, even months or years to build your trust and love. Consumer reporter Steve Noviello joins FOX6 WakeUp with the warning about romance scams.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fairbanks Daily News-Miner

Red flags when looking for love online — don't get scammed by a catfish

Technology impacts every aspect of our lives, including romance, and dating websites continue to be a primary way to meet potential love matches. Unfortunately, it is also a way for scammers to increase their pool of potential victims. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) numbers show that romance scams have risen...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News4Jax.com

Date and switch: Busting five myths about online romance

It’s a “tale as old as time.” But unlike Beauty and the Beast, in the online version, the transformation often goes in the opposite direction with the entrancing lover ultimately revealed to be a monster. Of course, everyone knows at least one Romance of the Century that began online. However, people may be reticent to reveal the episodes that led to heartbreak, identity fake, and wallet take. As Valentine’s Day approaches, your BFFs at the FTC say it’s time to take off the rose-colored glasses and consider some sobering stats.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Post Register

Meridian Police Department warns about online romance scams

MERIDIAN, Idaho (CBS2) — For Valentine's Day, the Meridian Police Department warns people to be wary of online romance scams. "The Federal Trade Commission is reporting they saw a nearly 80% increase in 2021 with approximately $547M lost," Meridian PD says. Below is a list of red flags that...
MERIDIAN, ID
100fmrockford.com

Rockford BBB warns of Valentine’s Day, online dating scams

ROCKFORD — Valentine’s Day love is in the air, and so are scams. Three in 10 U.S. adults have used online dating via an app or website in search of a romantic partner, according to a recent Pew Research Center study. “Cyberspace is full of scammers eager to...
ROCKFORD, IL
brproud.com

AG Jeff Landry: How to avoid online dating scams

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Attorney General Jeff Landry gives tips to keep yourself safe from Valentine’s Day scams. “According to the Federal Trade Commission, consumers lost more than $547 Million to romance scams in 2021, up nearly 80% from 2020,” Landry says. “It is imperative for consumers to learn how to identify scammers in order to protect their hearts and their treasures.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
nashvillegab.com

The top 5 cougar dating tips for men: make things work

There are many online dating tips on the Internet, don’t you think so? And, undoubtedly, many of them are pretty good ones! But which of them belong to the so-called vital equipment in cougar dating? Don’t worry – you are about to know them today. The experts...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
komando.com

7 new scams to watch out for

Every day, it seems like there’s a new scam you need to watch out for. Sometimes it can be overwhelming, which is why some folks go on digital detoxes. In other words, they stop using tech devices like smartphones, computers and TVs for a little while. Do you feel...
PUBLIC SAFETY
foxsanantonio.com

FBI issues warning about 'smishing' scams

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) - “Smishing” might be a funny-sounding word, but Aaron Rouse, the FBI’s Special Agent in Charge of its Las Vegas office, says it’s a serious problem. Like “phishing,” when scammers try to entice victims to click on an email link, smishing involves Short Message Service (SMS) as a text message on your cell phone.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WCNC

Woman shares warning after being the target of romance scammers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Monday marked Valentine's Day and while love is in the air – so are romance scams. The topic has been thrust into the spotlight with the new Netflix documentary “The Tinder Swindler.” The story focuses on women who say they were conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars by the same man they all had met on Tinder.
CHARLOTTE, NC

