Better Business Bureau talks about online dating scams

Online dating is tough. I should know, I certainly gave it a try. I was young, bright-eyed, bushy-tailed, and not at all interested in finding love at church, school, or via a matchmaking relative. It took a while, but eventually, the right person came along and virtually swept me off my feet with online conversations about our mutual love for the Southern-style macaroni and cheese dishes served in our respective workplace cafeterias. We FaceTimed a few hours later, met in person days later, and a couple of years after that, we married. Love works in mysterious ways.
