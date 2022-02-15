Harmony for Hope invites community to create self-portraits on MLK Mural Saturday

MOUNT HOPE, W.V. (LOOTPRESS) – Harmony for Hope is hosting a self-portrait workshop on Saturday, February 19, 2022. The workshop- part of Harmony’s Kid program in Fayette County-is being held for Charleston MLK Mural Saturday.

“We are pleased to offer our self-portrait workshop for the second time in Mount Hope,” said Harmony for Hope’s AmeriCorps VISTA David Scott Worley.

On Saturday, participants will join Harmony’s Kid’s Pizzaz Creator Samantha Yearego, along with organization volunteers as they are guided along by Jeff Pierson from the Office of Art out of Charleston. Pierson’s two-hour video instructs how to draw a self-portrait. Paint will be provided.

Once the portraits are finished, they will be collected and transported to Charleston where they will be included with the hundreds of West Virginia faces to create the final exhibition- a large mural dedicated to Martin Luther Kind Jr. located on the side of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center on Donnally Street.

The mural will be visible from I-64.

The workshop is free to the community and will be held in the Historic Cottle Mountainair Hotel- located at 401 Main Street- from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Save your spot here.