The reborn United States Football League is about two months away from kicking off its inaugural season in Birmingham, Alabama. The games will be held at Protective Stadium, part of the University of Alabama-Birmingham, with a number of additional games also staged at historic Legion Field. The first game will feature the New Jersey Generals against the Birmingham Stallions and will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, April 16 and will air on FOX.

