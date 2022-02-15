ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tonasket, WA

Tonasket students protesting mask mandate being marked absent

By Erin Robinson
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rGURC_0eFGnLqK00
Credit: Omak-Okanogan County Chronicle, Youtube

TONASKET, Wash. – Tonasket students protesting the state’s mask mandate are being placed in the gym until they decide to go home or put on a mask.

Students have been protesting masks for the past few days.

Superintendent Steve McCulloh sent a note to families on Monday night saying that they needed to come up with a plan to continue the district’s mission of learning while the protests continue.

He said the district respects families’ rights to protest, but the district is also tasked with “ensuring that the disruption to the learning environment remains minimal.”

Students who refuse to mask are being marked as absent from class. This is the equivalent of being marked absent for illness.

In a Facebook video, McCulloh said that many of these students are not being picked up by their parents, so the district had to find a place to keep them safe. The district decided the gym was the best place and it is now being treated as a study hall for these students.

PE classes are being relocated while the gym is being used.

Students staying in the gym during this time are expected to follow set rules.

They cannot have their cell phones, they have to stay in assigned seats and if they have a question, they will need to raise their hand and wait to be called upon.

Students who want to leave the supervised area can do so at any time, but they will either have to put on a mask or go home.

“While discipline action will not be taken based on your decision to peacefully protest, discipline action will be taken if you do not follow the above expectations,” the district said.

Additionally, students who are absent from three class periods or more may not participate in any practice or sports game that day unless authorized by the office, principal, assistant principal or athletic director.

The protest comes on the heels of the state superintendent saying he wants to make masks optional in school settings. No action has been taken to lift the mandate at this time, so districts are required to continue following the mandate or risk losing state funding.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 6

James Hedden
23h ago

Good for them 👍 Glad to see tomorrows leaders, getting involved in today's world! 👍🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸👍

Reply(1)
7
Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Data shows COVID-19 cases dropping in classrooms across the INW

Data from school dashboards show that COVID-19 cases in classrooms are dropping, following the state trend. In Spokane Public Schools, the number of students and staff testing positive and quarantining has been going down since the middle of January. From January 14 through January 20, more than 2,300 people were required to stay home and 941 tested positive. Last week,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘Districts are required to follow the law’: WA superintendent warns schools to keep following mask mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Some school boards are deciding to make masks optional in classrooms before Governor Jay Inslee announces the date to lift the requirement in schools. The Kettle Falls School District is one in Eastern Washington which decided to defy the mask mandate. The school board voted to make them optional in a meeting Monday night.
KETTLE FALLS, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Society
Local
Washington Education
City
Tonasket, WA
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

State Superintendent’s Office sends first notice as Kettle Falls SD makes masks optional

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction has put the Kettle Falls School District on notice because of their willful decision to defy the state’s mask mandate. Throughout the pandemic, masks have been required in school settings. OSPI said early on that districts that fail to follow the mandate could lose state funding. READ: Local school...
KETTLE FALLS, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Protest
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Local YouTuber raises $17,000 for Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital

SPOKANE, Wash. – A local YouTube star is helping make a big difference in the lives of patients at Sacred Heart Children’s Hospital.  “Ghoulz,” an online gamer with more than 1.9 million YouTube followers,” just donated $17,000 to the local hospital. He created a 12-minute hide-and-seek video specifically to raise money to help children receiving treatment. Each time someone clicked on...
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Dr. Bob Lutz formally files wrongful termination lawsuit, seeks to be reinstated as Spokane County health officer

SPOKANE, Wash. – Dr. Bob Lutz wants to be reinstated as Spokane County’s health officer.  That is one of the reliefs cited in his wrongful termination lawsuit against the Spokane Regional Health District and administrator Amelia Clark.  Lutz announced his intent of the lawsuit this past fall, but it was formally filed this week in Spokane Superior Court.  Lutz claims...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Inland Northwest charities and food banks going strong with support

SPOKANE, Wash. — Local nonprofit organizations are getting major support in the Inland Northwest. The Second Harvest Food Bank just received a $25,000 donation from Bank of America. The donation will go toward reducing food insecurity in the Spokane area. Bank of America donated $100 to the food bank for every Bank of America employee who received their booster shot....
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

‘No longer a matter of if, but when’: Inslee says health leaders discussing when to lift indoor mask mandate

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Governor Jay Inslee said Washington will lift its indoor mask mandate “soon,” but did not provide a specific timeline. Inslee plans to announce more changes to the current indoor masking guidance by next week. He did announce the state’s outdoor masking requirements will end on February 18. Inslee said it is not a decision of “if” the...
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy