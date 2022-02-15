Doghouse hit by meteorite expected to fetch over $200K at auction

A Minnesota man managed to solve a longstanding family mystery and, in turn, stands to gain a small fortune by way of a flight helmet that was handed down to him by his late mother, who claimed that it had belonged to famed aviator Amelia Earhart. Anthony Twiggs reportedly received the remarkable piece of history approximately two decades ago when his mother, Ellie Brookhart, passed away. During her life, she recalled getting the leather cap in 1929 when she attended the finish of an air derby in which Earhart was a participant. As the story went, during a scrum surrounding the enormously popular aviator, a boy somehow got hold of the helmet and, in turn, gifted it to Twiggs' mother, who cherished it ever since.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO