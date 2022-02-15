ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Doghouse hit by meteorite expected to fetch over $200K at auction

By Michael Hollan
Fox News
Fox News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is one expensive dog house. Typically, dog houses cost a lot less than a regular house, but this is not a regular dog house. In April of 2019, it was struck by a meteorite. Now, it's going up for auction and it's expected to sell for between $200,000...

