Editor's note: A lot happened this week, so here's your chance to get caught up. Read on for the week's most popular headlines. 1. Costumes and props from Yellowstone prequel 1883 go on view at Fort Worth museum. Fort Worth's National Cowgirl Museum & Hall of Fame is taking visitors inside the world of 1883, the Paramount+ series that's become the buzziest show on earth. The new exhibition "1883: The Journey West" opened at the Cultural District museum on February 11 and runs through March 20. It features costumes, props, and photography from the Yellowstone prequel, which was filmed in and around Fort Worth last year.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO