Burglary leads to arrest in Geneva

Police report the arrest of a Geneva woman following a burglary.

According to a news release, the Geneva Police Department arrested Markita E. Berry, 31, of Geneva after a report of a burglary.

Officers responded to a call for the report of a burglary in process. Upon arrival, officers spoke with a victim who reported that an individual forcibly entered the apartment and assaulted them with a knife. After further investigation, Berry was located and arrested for burglary.

She will respond to the charges at a later date.

