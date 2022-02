Since the return of students on campus following a year of online learning, the University of Michigan, like many other employers in the Ann Arbor area, has been consistently faced with a shortage of one valuable thing. Student labor — the element that keeps the institution and the surrounding community afloat — has been scarce. Hundreds of student jobs, work-study and non-work-study, remain open on the University’s student employment website. Such a labor shortage led to many problems arising across on-campus facilities. From residence hall mailrooms losing packages to the Hatcher Graduate Library closing earlier in the day this past fall semester, all of these complications have arisen due to a lack of student labor filling in these important roles.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO