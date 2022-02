Here's why the IRS should never rely on proprietary solutions for digital identity. The US’ tax collection agency, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), has changed course with its short-lived identity verification system that was only recently implemented. Last November, the vendor ID.me was awarded a $86 million contract to provide the exclusive authentication for all online IRS accounts. Until then, the IRS had its own account authentication service that was based on credit reporting data. The older system was to be phased out this summer. Note that online accounts were used for issuing tax refunds – they were not needed for just filing your tax return.

INTERNET ・ 7 DAYS AGO