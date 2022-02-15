“Batman” Pair Talk Sequel Villain Possibilities

The Cult of Zack Snyder strikes again as people are openly rooting for The Batman to fail when the Matt Reeves film is released. When I came back online tonight, I saw a tweet appear on the timeline that I found very disturbing. I don’t know if it is just a few fans or a lot but apparently, there are Zack Snyder fans openly rooting for The Batman to fail. This is child-like behavior. Nobody should be rooting for a film to fail–well, unless Mel Gibson is in the cast or crew. He is among the exceptions because of his antisemitic behavior. I do not boycott films unless I know that antisemitic and transphobic bigots are in the cast or crew. The same also goes for my abuser, too, and he is still somehow managing to receive work in films and comedy clubs.

