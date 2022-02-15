ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Batman” Pair Talk Sequel Villain Possibilities

By Garth Franklin
Cover picture for the articleThe Burton-era was gothic and stylised, the Schumacher era camp fantasy, the Nolan era tried for a gritty crime saga, and the Snyder era was dark brutalist sci-fi. Matt Reeves’ upcoming “The Batman” on the other hand is trying something else again – grounded and gritty detective noir. Hero and villain...

Cinema Blend

The Batman’s Zoë Kravitz Explains How Her Catwoman Is Unique From Previous Versions

2022 is packed with highly anticipated new movie releases, one of which is Robert Pattinson’s debut as Bruce Wayne in The Batman. The superhero (wait, can the Dark Knight even be considered a hero at this point?) film is bringing a number of comic book favorites to the screen, including The Penguin, played by Colin Farrell and Catwoman, portrayed by Zoë Kravitz. The actress has now opened up about her character and how she is uniquely portrayed in Matt Reeves' upcoming films compared to the past versions of the antiheroine.
MOVIES
GeekTyrant

New Photos From THE BATMAN and Robert Pattinson Says The Character is "a Freak!"

Some new photos from The Batman have surfaced for your viewing enjoyment and each of them offers a new look at Robert Pattinson as The Dark Knight. The photos were shared by Total Film / Games Radar and Pattinson also talks about the film and his character in a recent interview calling him “a freak.”
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘The Thing About Pam’ Trailer: Renée Zellweger Portrays Midwestern Murderess In Upcoming NBC True Crime Drama

If any genre’s stock has grown over the past decade, it’s been that of true crime. A trend that began in the mid-2010s with podcasts and docuseries like HBO’s “The Jinx” and Netflix’s “Making a Murderer” soon gave way to splashy TV fictionalizations like “Mindhunter” and FX’s “American Crime Story” series. The latest developments have been podcast adaptations like “Dirty John” and Apple TV+’s “The Shrink Next Door” that wink even more at the audience with self-aware casting choices and comic overtones.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

New Footage From Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam,’ ‘Aquaman 2’ Revealed in DC Promo (Video)

This year is going to be huge for DC and Warner Bros. While we’re now less than a month away from “The Batman,” Matt Reeves’ bold new interpretation of the caped crusader (with Robert Pattinson in the cape and cowl), and DC and Warner Bros. want you to know that this is just the opening salvo in a year-long smorgasbord of superhero content. With a new sizzle, we get brand new footage from “Black Adam” (starring Dwayne Johnson) and “The Flash” (with Ezra Miller), alongside a glimpse of Aquaman (Jason Momoa) in his new costume from “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom.” My man!
ENTERTAINMENT
IndieWire

Peter Dinklage Said the Seven Dwarfs Are an Insult, but the Reality Is More Complex

Emmy-winning actor Peter Dinklage has made a point of refusing to take stereotypical roles commonly reserved for little people (LP), but he’s never been one to address the challenges that he and other LP actors face in Hollywood. That changed during an interview on Marc Maron’s January 24 “WTF” podcast. During a conversation regarding Disney’s upcoming live-action remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” Dinklage praised Disney for casting a Latina actress as Snow White but condemned them for continuing to present what he believed were outdated stereotypes. “Literally no offense to anything, but I was sort of taken aback,”...
MOVIES
Elite Daily

Netflix's 2022 New Movie Slate Is Packed With A-List Actors

Since Netflix debuted House of Cards in 2013, it has been primarily known as a streaming service for original TV series, albeit ones that drop all episodes at once so they can be watched like an extra-long movie. But since the release of 2018’s Mudbound, it’s also become a place for feature films starring A-list actors. In 2021, Netflix announced a movie slate so vast, it necessitates debuting more than one new original film a week. To follow that up, Netflix’s 2022 new movie slate looks to top that, and brings a cavalcade of stars to the party as well.
MOVIES
Variety

Warner Bros. Says It Never Promised ‘Matrix Resurrections’ Would Be Only in Theaters

Click here to read the full article. Warner Bros. argues in new court filings that it never agreed to an exclusively theatrical release for “The Matrix Resurrections,” and that Village Roadshow still owes $112.5 million in production expenses on the project. The studio is responding to a lawsuit filed last week, in which Village Roadshow alleged that Warner Bros. had breached its co-financing agreement by releasing the film simultaneously on HBO Max. Village Roadshow accused Warner Bros. of deliberately sabotaging the film’s box office in order to drive subscribers to the streaming service. Scarlett Johansson made a nearly identical argument in her...
MOVIES
Lonestar 99.5

DC’s Wonder Twins Are Getting Their Own Movie

Wonder Twins powers, activate! Form of ... streaming movie! Shape of ... about two hours!. One of the most enduring DC Comics properties that have almost never appeared in the pages of DC’s actual comics are getting their own movie. The Wonder Twins, Zan and Jayna, famous for their ability to transform whenever they touch, were first introduced as sidekicks to the Justice League on the seminal Super Friends cartoon series. Their comic book appearances have been sporadic; they were officially introduced to DC continuity in the 90s and made occasional members of teams like Young Justice, and they recently got their own 12-issue miniseries from DC’s Wonder Comics imprint. Bu fueled by their many appearances on Super Friends, their cool costumes, their pet space monkey Gleek, and their signature catchphrase, they’ve remained a surprisingly enduring component of the DC firmament.
MOVIES
IGN

New Star Trek Movie with the J.J. Abrams Cast In the Works

A new Star Trek movie starring the original J.J. Abrams trilogy cast is in the works, Deadline reports. Paramount has reportedly begun talks with Chris Pine to return as James T. Kirk, Zachary Quinto as Spock, Zoe Saldana as Lieutenant Uhura, Karl Urban as Bones, John Cho as Sulu, and Simon Pegg as Scotty. Filming is scheduled to start in late 2022 under the direction of Matt Shakman, director of Disney Plus' WandaVision, FX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and HBO's Game of Thrones. Abrams will return as producer.
MOVIES
TheWrap

Robert Pattinson Wants to Make a Batman Trilogy With Director Matt Reeves

While “The Batman” may be nearly three hours long, it’s only the beginning of the story as far as star Robert Pattinson sees it. The actor makes his debut as Bruce Wayne in the new reboot co-written and directed by Matt Reeves, and he’s made clear that he’s ready to play Batman “as many times as people want to see it.” Speaking with Fandango, Pattinson teased the notion of making a new trio of Batman films with Reeves: “I’ve talked to Matt about the idea of doing a trilogy, and that would be wonderful. I really, really enjoyed the process and it’s such a fun character to play.”
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Jason Momoa Expresses Excitement Over Zoë Kravitz's The Batman Role

The Aquaman star will always have Zoë's back no matter what. It's been a tough couple of days for Aquaman star Jason Momoa after confirming on social media that he and his wife Lisa Bonet are calling it quits after nearly 17 years together. The pair, who married in 2017 broke the hearts of many when they released a joint statement via Momoa's Instagram account which has now been deleted.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Moviefone

Director Emily Ting Talks Sequel 'Tall Girl 2'

The Netflix movie starring Ava Michelle is set for release on February 11th. Upon its release in 2019, the teen rom-com ‘Tall Girl’ starring ‘Dance Moms’ alumna Ava Michelle became Netflix’s fifth most-watched film of all time. The main cast, along with writer Sam Wolfson have all returned for the sequel, although this time out director Nzingha Stewart has passed the baton on to Emily Ting.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Batman And Robin's Uma Thurman Reflects On Playing Poison Ivy 25 Years Later, And She Certainly Remembers The Rubber

Batman & Robin may not be the most beloved of the Batman movies, but one thing it wasn’t lacking in was star power. Along with George Clooney taking over the Caped Crusader mantle from Val Kilmer (who found the role “isolating”) and Clueless star Alicia Silverstone being recruited to play Batgirl, the 1997 blockbuster also starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Uma Thurman as lead antagonists Mr. Freeze and Poison Ivy, respectively. Batman & Robin celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, and Thurman recently reflected on playing the popular Batman villain, including all the rubber involved.
MOVIES
solzyatthemovies.com

The Batman: People Are Rooting For Film To Fail

The Cult of Zack Snyder strikes again as people are openly rooting for The Batman to fail when the Matt Reeves film is released. When I came back online tonight, I saw a tweet appear on the timeline that I found very disturbing. I don’t know if it is just a few fans or a lot but apparently, there are Zack Snyder fans openly rooting for The Batman to fail. This is child-like behavior. Nobody should be rooting for a film to fail–well, unless Mel Gibson is in the cast or crew. He is among the exceptions because of his antisemitic behavior. I do not boycott films unless I know that antisemitic and transphobic bigots are in the cast or crew. The same also goes for my abuser, too, and he is still somehow managing to receive work in films and comedy clubs.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BATMAN Tie-In Novel Confirms Existence Of Classic Superman Villain In Matt Reeves' DC Universe

The DC Extended Universe is finally living up to its name by firmly embracing the concept of a Multiverse to tell all manner of stories free of continuity and crossovers. While it's a shame the DCEU was unable to tell one overarching story as successfully as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, The Batman drives home just how much potential standalone franchises can have.
MOVIES

