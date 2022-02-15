ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Toddler reunited with guardian after found walking alone in Englewood

By Erik Runge, Melissa Espana
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11PDCx_0eFGl4qo00

CHICAGO — A young girl who was found alone outside in the city’s Englewood neighborhood has been reunited with her guardian, according to police.

Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, someone called police to say they saw the toddler, between the ages of 2 and 4, standing on a sidewalk on the 600 block of West 71st Street. She was fully clothed and was wearing a jacket and a hat.

The girl was not injured but was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Police said she was reunited with her guardian around 8 a.m. Tuesday. No further information has been provided at this time.

Area One detectives are investigating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WEHT/WTVW

2 pizza workers killed in northern Indiana; man arrested

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say a 19-year-old man has been arrested in the weekend slayings of two people whose bodies were found behind a pizza shop in Elkhart. Haley Smith and Dustin Carr were shot Saturday night in Elkhart in northern Indiana. They worked at a Papa John’s, and the bodies were discovered by […]
ELKHART, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana man charged for drunk driving with children

PIKE CO., Ind. (WEHT) — A Pike County man is facing potential jail time after driving drunk with children in the car, police say. According to reports, Kyler Lee, 26, of Winslow, was pulled over by an Indiana State Police trooper for a child restraint violation. Police claim Lee’s 3-year-old daughter was not restrained in […]
PIKE COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Man identified in chase that ended in Wabash River

CLINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Authorities in Clinton have released the name of the man who died following a police pursuit through town that ended when he drove his car into the Wabash River. In a press release, Clinton Chief of Police Billy MacLaren announced that the man who died was John Renfro of Clinton. The […]
CLINTON, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Englewood#Toddler#Nexstar Media Inc#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Prosecutors rest, cops to testify in Floyd killing

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Federal prosecutors rested their case Monday against three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights, setting the stage for two of the officers to soon take the stand as part of their defense. The prosecution rested its case after nearly three weeks of testimony from doctors, police officers […]
SAINT PAUL, MN
WEHT/WTVW

Dawson Springs man arrested for allegedly robbing bank

PROVIDENCE, Ky. (WEHT) — Kentucky State Police now have custody of a man they believe robbed a Providence bank last April. Matthew Lee Arthur, 24, of Dawson Springs, was arrested Tuesday following an investigation, police say. On April 5, 2021, officials say a hooded white man came into Planter’s Bank demanding money, telling workers he […]
PROVIDENCE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson car crash sends two to the hospital

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police respond to a car crash Monday afternoon that sent two people to the hospital. Officers say the crash happened shortly before 2 p.m. Monday near the intersection of 1st and North Green Streets. HPD tells Eyewitness News a car was trying to turn right on North Green Street when […]
HENDERSON, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
WEHT/WTVW

Community reflects as Charles “Buddy” Meyer laid to rest

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The man responsible with helping in the creation of the Smith Mills Fire Department was laid to rest Sunday. Former Fire Chief Charles “Buddy” Meyer passed away at the age of 87 last week. Fire officials tell us he served the department for over six decades. Meyer was also a Navy […]
SMITH MILLS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police respond after man hit in store parking lot

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Henderson Police are investigating after a man was hit in a parking lot Monday afternoon. Officers responded to the Walmart parking lot shortly after 2:30 p.m. Monday. The driver told HPD she was blinded by the sun and didn’t see the man as she was driving across the parking lot. Officers […]
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy