Toddler reunited with guardian after found walking alone in Englewood
CHICAGO — A young girl who was found alone outside in the city’s Englewood neighborhood has been reunited with her guardian, according to police.
Around 4 a.m. Tuesday, someone called police to say they saw the toddler, between the ages of 2 and 4, standing on a sidewalk on the 600 block of West 71st Street. She was fully clothed and was wearing a jacket and a hat.
The girl was not injured but was taken to the hospital in good condition.
Police said she was reunited with her guardian around 8 a.m. Tuesday. No further information has been provided at this time.
Area One detectives are investigating.
