City Market, Onion River Co-op Celebrates 20 Years Downtown

Sarah Dopp pulled her Volkswagen onto the shoulder of Old Farm Road, a short byway off Route 116 in South Burlington that rises past what was once forest and pastureland and is now, to her great dismay, a construction zone. To the east, Mount Mansfield appeared almost translucent in the distance, as if it had been carved from the dusky blue winter light. On the other side of the road was a row of nearly identical homes in varying stages of completion, each one less finished than the last.

SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT ・ 7 DAYS AGO