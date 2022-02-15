City Market, Onion River Co-op Celebrates 20 Years Downtown

On January 6, 2022, City of Burlington, Burlington International Airport, 1200 Airport Drive #1, South Burlington, VT 05403 and Beta Technologies, Inc., 1150 Airport Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application number 4C0331-14H for a project generally described as construction of a 344,000 sf aircraft assembly facility including a 230,000 sf assembly area, a 114,000 sf three-story office and support space, a driveway and truck access, parking, loading dock, open space, and trails. The project is located at 1200 Airport Drive in South Burlington, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on January 28, 2022.
