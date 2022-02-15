ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

City Market, Onion River Co-op Celebrates 20 Years Downtown

By Jordan Barry
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

The downtown location of City Market, Onion River Co-op celebrates its 20th anniversary this month with free snacks and a taste of its history. Co-op staff are giving away warm beverages and baked goods from local businesses...

Private Auction Of Storage Unit Contents: March 5, 2022

Marcel Clark, last known address of 55 Jericho road Essex, VT 05452 has a past due balance of $304.00 owed to Champlain Valley Self Storage, LLC since 11/30/21. To cover this debt, per lease dated 3/26/20 the contents of unit #184 will be sold at private auction on, or after March 5, 2022.
BURLINGTON, VT
The Café HOT. Adds Indoor Dining

It's been a busy month at Burlington breakfast hot spot the Café HOT. Allan and Travis Walker-Hodkin quietly opened the doors at 198 Main Street for on-site dining last Thursday. Seeing a full restaurant — and the surprise and delight on regulars' faces — was "overwhelming and great," Travis...
BURLINGTON, VT
Vermont Self Storage Sale: Unit 01-04477

The contents of storage unit 01-04477 located at 28 Adams Drive, Williston, VT, 05495 will be sold on or about March 3rd, 2022 to satisfy the debt of Nina Munroe. Any person claiming a right to the goods may pay the amount claimed due and reasonable expenses before the sale, in which case the sale may not occur.
WILLISTON, VT
Notice of Hearing In RE: Abandoned Mobile Home Of Shannon Burris & Bryant Pierce Ii

STATE OF VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT CIVIL DIVISION LAMOILLE UNIT CASE NO. 22-CV-00364. IN RE: ABANDONED MOBILE HOME OF SHANNON BURRIS & BRYANT PIERCE II. A hearing on Ship Sevin II, LLC's Verified Complaint to declare as abandoned and uninhabitable the mobile home of Shannon Burris & Bryant Pierce II, located at the Pinecrest Mobile Home Park, Lot #43, 6 First Street in Morrisville, Vermont has been set for February 28, 2022 at 9:45 a.m. To participate in this hearing, the WEBEX Login Information is as follows:
VERMONT STATE
Breaking the Ice With the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department

Anthony Bourdain skewed my perception of ice fishing. Since watching him in the Québec episode of his food and travel show "Parts Unknown" in 2013, I've dreamed of an elaborate meal in a decked-out ice shanty: a multicourse feast served on vintage dishware with oysters, foie gras, lobster with shaved black truffle, an overly fussy cake, wine and Chartreuse.
SHELBURNE, VT
Photo Essay: What Stories Do Stray Masks Tell?

Whether it is a token of virtue, a symbol of acquiescence or an expression of common sense, the pandemic mask is also a new form of litter. Yet rarely do we pick one up — not in the same way we might take a plastic bottle from the trail or a candy wrapper off our front lawn. The mask we avoid like, well, you know.
MONTPELIER, VT
Despite a Housing Crisis, South Burlington’s City Council Adopts Regs to Slow Rural Development

Sarah Dopp pulled her Volkswagen onto the shoulder of Old Farm Road, a short byway off Route 116 in South Burlington that rises past what was once forest and pastureland and is now, to her great dismay, a construction zone. To the east, Mount Mansfield appeared almost translucent in the distance, as if it had been carved from the dusky blue winter light. On the other side of the road was a row of nearly identical homes in varying stages of completion, each one less finished than the last.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Act 250 Notice Minor Application #4C0331-14H 10 V.S.A. §§ 6001 - 6093

On January 6, 2022, City of Burlington, Burlington International Airport, 1200 Airport Drive #1, South Burlington, VT 05403 and Beta Technologies, Inc., 1150 Airport Drive, South Burlington, VT 05403 filed application number 4C0331-14H for a project generally described as construction of a 344,000 sf aircraft assembly facility including a 230,000 sf assembly area, a 114,000 sf three-story office and support space, a driveway and truck access, parking, loading dock, open space, and trails. The project is located at 1200 Airport Drive in South Burlington, Vermont. The application was deemed complete on January 28, 2022.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
Warning Annual Town Meeting - 2022 Colchester, Vermont

ARTICLE 4 - Town Municipal Services Budget. "Shall the voters of the Town of Colchester approve total general fund expenditures of Thirteen Million, Eight Hundred Eighty Thousand, Two Hundred Seventeen Dollars ($13,880,217) of which Eleven Million, Seven Hundred Fifty Thousand, Two Hundred Thirty Dollars ($11,750,230) shall be raised by taxes and Two Million, One Hundred Twenty-Nine Thousand, Nine Hundred Eighty-Seven Dollars ($2,129,987) by non-tax revenues for the Fiscal Year July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023?"
COLCHESTER, VT
Advertisement For Bids: Town Of Colchester, Vt 781 Blakely Road, Colchester, Vt 05446

Separate sealed BIDS for roadway line striping of various roads around Town. The scope of work includes a combination of line striping of the centerline and edgeline for a combined total of 517,150 linear feet. Work to be performed in accordance with the technical specifications provided in the Appendix, and the Town of Colchester Department of Public Works Specifications and Standards, effective date of November 12, 2019. All work for this project must be completed by June 17, 2022.
COLCHESTER, VT
Burlington, VT
