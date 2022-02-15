ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

BioShock Movie in Development by Netflix - News

By thevideogameninja
vgchartz.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTake-Two Interactive and Netflix have signed a partnership to develop a movie based on the BioShock video game franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The hope is to "develop a potential cinematic universe." Vertigo Entertainment...

www.vgchartz.com

