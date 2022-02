The past two years forced a massive change management initiative on every organization. While businesses continue to adapt, commercial real estate experts say they are seeing a shift in how clients think about their office needs. Gone are the days of an office design that centers around individual workstations where employees spend most of their time. In its place are flexible spaces thoughtfully designed to support the unique needs of the business and its employees, who often work outside the office at least some of the time.

