FRISCO - “I hope,'' Michael Gallup said, "I did enough here in Dallas over the last four years to get what I deserve.''. Gallup, a quality Dallas Cowboys receiver who is about to hit free agency is, a source inside The Star tells us, a team "priority'' when it comes to offseason signings. But is he a $13 million APY "priority''? Does anybody know exactly when he'll be ready following surgery on February 10 to repair a torn ACL - with all due respect to his stated plan to be a “fast healer.” Is there a financial compromise to be made for a team that loves the player but is facing its annual cap crunch?

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO